Demetrius Andrade stops Jason Quigley in the second round to retain his middleweight crown

The highly anticipated WBO middleweight title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley ended in a rather explosive fashion. Heading into the fight, 'Boo Boo' promised a knockout and that is exactly what he delivered. Andrade made sure to make quick work of Quigley and stopped him in the second round to retain his WBO middleweight crown.

Demetrius Andrade had his foot on the gas right from the start, securing a knockdown with a big right hand in the first round. Quigley somehow managed to survive the first round, however, Andrade was determined to send a message to the rest of the division.

After securing a knockdown in the first round, Demetrius Andrade knocked down Quigley two more times in the following round. At this point, the referee had seen enough and called waved the fight off. The fight was ever so important for Andrade to get a statement victory to finally get a chance against the big names.

Now holding an impressive record of 31-0, Andrade is one of the biggest names in the middleweight division, however, he has been unable to secure fights against some of the other big names. With the likes of Jermall Charlo, Gennady Golovkin, Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez all in and around the same division, Andrade is hungry to share the ring with the very best.

What's next for Demetrius Andrade?

After securing one of the most emphatic victories of his career, Andrade is ready for anyone. Post-fight 'Boo Boo' made it clear that he is ready to take on the best. Heading into the fight, Demetrius Andrade called out Canelo Alvarez for choosing easy opponents.

It is worth noting that the American has been trying to get a fight with Canelo for a while now. However, it looks unlikely that the two will cross paths. Moreover, his promoter Eddie Hearn has tried to make fights with the likes of Jaime Munguia in the past but those efforts have not yielded any results as of now.

Boxing is all about fighting the best and Demetrius Andrade will look to do the same in his next fight. The American is not backing away from any challenges as he aims to go down as one of the best middleweight fighters in history.

