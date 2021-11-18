"Why aren't you fighting Demetrius Andrade?' Eddie Hearn calls out Jaime Munguia for avoiding the 160-pound WBO champion

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is looking to secure a major fight for his fighter Demetrius Andrade. Hearn recently called out Jaime Munguia. While speaking to Boxing Social recently, the English promoter had some words for the former light middleweight champion.

"You've got fighters like Jaime Munguia and I look at it as why aren't people looking at him and saying, 'Why aren't you fighting Demetrius Andrade?' "

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with Boxing Social below:

It is worth noting that although Jaime Munguia is signed to a different promotion, i.e., Golden Boy, it is quite easy to make that fight happen. Both Matchroom and Golden Boy promotions have a network deal with DAZN.

Jaime Munguia comes off a scintillating victory over Gabriel Rosado last weekend on 13th November. While the fighter himself thinks he's ready for Gennady Golovkin, Eddie Hearn believes he should be taking on Demetrius Andrade.

This is not the first time Eddie Hearn has publicly called out Jaime Munguia for ducking Demetrius Andrade. In June this year, he was in conversation with DAZN boxing and brought up how Munguia was avoiding fighting Andrade.

"There's a chance for Munguia to become a two-weight world champion, but there's never been a conversation about it because he's already told that he's turned it down. We're both on the same platform (DAZN)."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with DAZN Boxing below:

Eddie Hearn has put all his efforts into making Andrade vs. Munguia happen, but it seems like the fight will not happen anytime soon. If and when it does, the fight will present the opportunity of a lifetime for Munguia - to become a champion in two weight classes.

Who is Demetrius Andrade's next opponent?

While talk of his potential fight with Munguia has been surfacing, the middleweight champion himself is focused on his next fight this weekend. Andrade has been scheduled to fight Jason Quigley on 19th November in Manchester.

'Boo Boo' will be returning to the ring in six months to defend his middleweight crown. Demetrius Andrade is the heavy favorite heading into the fight, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 33-year-old after this fight.

