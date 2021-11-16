"I'm ready"- Jaime Munguia claims to be ready to take on Gennady Golovkin after being rejected the opportunity three years ago

Gennady Golovkin's former proposed opponent Jaime Munguia had a few things to say this past weekend with regard to his future.

Soon after 'GGG' and Canelo Alvarez's first fight, a rematch was announced. However, their highly anticipated rematch was postponed because of Canelo Alvarez's positive PED test. While Gennady Golovkin could've waited, he decided to take on a young Jamie Munguia instead.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 😲 Rumours coming from @ESPN that an offer has been made to Mexican 154lb prospect Jamie Munguia to face GGG on May 5th if Canelo’s banned. Spike O’Sullivan another alternative mentioned. 😲 Rumours coming from @ESPN that an offer has been made to Mexican 154lb prospect Jamie Munguia to face GGG on May 5th if Canelo’s banned. Spike O’Sullivan another alternative mentioned.

The bout between GGG and Munguia was on the verge of being finalized before the Nevada State Athletic Commission pulled the plug. Munguia, who was supposed to fight Gennady Golovkin back in 2018, was denied the opportunity because of his young age and lack of experience. Even though the Mexican was 26-0 at that point in his career, the commission decided to go against the bout.

Munguia, who was only 21 at the time, has been on a tear ever since. He recently turned 38-0 after getting a victory over Gabriel Rosado. While talking to the media after the fight, Muguia said:

"I'm ready for Golovkin"

Despite Jamie Munguia's claims to be ready for Gennady Golovkin, the 25 year-old must wait a while before he steps into the ring with 'GGG'. The boxing legend is scheduled to take on Ryota Murata on December 29th.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



GGG & Murata put their middleweight world titles on the line, Wednesday, December 29 on DAZN 👑



#GGGMurata Big Drama in Japan 🍿GGG & Murata put their middleweight world titles on the line, Wednesday, December 29 on DAZN 👑 Big Drama in Japan 🍿GGG & Murata put their middleweight world titles on the line, Wednesday, December 29 on DAZN 👑#GGGMurata https://t.co/UNr0QsCLrI

If and when 'GGG' is able to come out of that bout victorious, he is on the radar of a possible trilogy with Canelo as well. However, to make that happen, Gennady Golovkin will need to step up in weight to compete in the 168 pound division. Munguia will be optimistic about his chances of getting in the ring with 'GGG' at some point in his career.

How did Jamie Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado play out?

Heading into the fight with Gabriel Rosado, Jamie Munguia was the heavy favorite. However, it was everything but a walk in the park for Munguia. Rosado proved to be the biggest challenge of Munguia's illustrious career so far.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



If you missed it, watch it on demand now 👉 Munguia vs. Rosado was an instant classic 😍If you missed it, watch it on demand now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNApp Munguia vs. Rosado was an instant classic 😍If you missed it, watch it on demand now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNApp https://t.co/VIvQSkhoEA

The fight was action packed from start to finish, however, it was controlled by the Mexican throughout. Munguia walked away with a unanimous decision victory (119-109,118-110 and 117-111) and took his pro-boxing record to 38-0 in the process. The Mexican now awaits toughest challenge of his career in the form of Gennady Golovkin.

Edited by C. Naik