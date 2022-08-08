How many trainers have Floyd Mayweather worked with in his boxing career? 

Floyd Mayweather has had two trainers in his professional career. The two men to guide ‘Money’ throughout his career were his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and his uncle, Roger Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. began his career with his father, who's famous for the defensive ’shoulder roll' technique that Junior used throughout his career.

Mayweather Sr. was known as a defensive coach, which was evident in Mayweather Jr., who was a master of the art of not getting hit. However, when Junior was 16, Senior went to prison and the pair split.

Speaking about the split, Mayweather Jr. said:

“It wasn’t really parting ways. That’s what people don’t know. My dad left me at the age of 16 when he went to prison. I was on my own from 16 till 19. I was working by myself. Then I started working back with my uncle, Roger.”

Uncle Roger Mayweather would then take over and train the boxer for the majority of his career. Roger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion as a fighter. In a 24/7 episode in the build-up to Mayweather Jr. vs. Victor Ortiz, Mayweather Jr. stated that Roger had made him the fighter that he is.

In 2013, due to his uncle’s poor health, Mayweather Jr. returned to his father.

On that occasion, Mayweather Jr. added:

"Roger's health is not at its best right now and my main focus is I want a guy that's in my corner that's sharp and healthy. But he still works day in and day out with me every day as far as he can and keeping me sharp. But my dad is the main trainer."

The trainer change took place in the build-up to his bout with Victor Ortiz and remained until the end of his professional career. Mayweather Sr. was there for his son's last fight against Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather has linked up with Gerald Tucker for his exhibition career.

Since retiring from professional boxing, Mayweather has had a series of exhibition bouts. In those bouts, he's had a different trainer in Gerald Tucker (AKA El Gran and GT).

Tucker famously posted videos on his Instagram of Mayweather training. The trainer also works with the likes of Adrien Broner and Claressa Shields.

Tucker is also a former boxer who retired unbeaten with a record of 7-0-1. Throughout his career, though, he had no real bouts of note.

