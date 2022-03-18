"I fancy Joe in that fight" - Frank Warren talks Anthony Joshua potentially fighting Joe Joyce

Frank Warren is picking Joe Joyce in a hypothetical matchup against Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' was initially set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their September 2021 heavyweight clash. 'The Cat' walked into the U.K. as the underdog and left as the undisputed heavyweight champion after battering Joshua en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Joshua activated his rematch clause to face the Ukrainian boxer again after the fight. However, that rematch was put on the shelf after Usyk enlisted in the military following Russia's invasion of his home country. As a result, Joshua has been called out by seemingly the entire heavyweight division.

One such fighter that has called him out has been Joe Joyce. While the former champion has shut down calls for a fight between them, Frank Warren thinks the bout makes sense. In an interview with Boxing Social, the promoter said:

"It's an excellent fight. Two British fighters, you'd buy a ticket for it, right? It's one we'd all like to see. Does AJ want it? If they want it, we can do it, no problem. Joe wants it, and I'd fancy Joe in that fight."

Watch Frank Warren discuss Joe Joyce vs. Anthony Joshua below:

Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua have been sparring on Twitter

While Joshua has been shooting down a fight with Joyce, that hasn't stopped him from going back and forth with him on Twitter.

When a possible bout between the two British heavyweights was discussed, 'AJ' quickly shot it down. The champion noted that he'd already faced and beat Joyce when the two were amateurs.

In the days that followed, his promoter revealed that the former champion was looking to fight Deontay Wilder or Luis Ortiz. Unsurprisingly, Joyce didn't take well to Joshua's comments.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing



With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ Could Otto Wallin get shot at Anthony Joshua next?With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ Could Otto Wallin get shot at Anthony Joshua next? 👀 With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ 💥 https://t.co/HYUfENAVwJ Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/IntuBoxing/sta… Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/IntuBoxing/sta…

The British heavyweight responded on Twitter earlier this week. Joyce opined that all of Joshua's recent trash-talk was an act. He also added that the former champion had been handed everything in his career.

Joe Joyce @JoeJoyceBoxing twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/… Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/IntuBoxing/sta… Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/IntuBoxing/sta… And @anthonyjoshua you having a meltdown, where’s all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping? You’re a glass cannon, quit the act, you were given everything. #easymode And @anthonyjoshua you having a meltdown, where’s all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping? You’re a glass cannon, quit the act, you were given everything. #easymode twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/…

It remains to be seen if the two British heavyweights will square off. However, based on their social media feud, the build-up could be fun if they do get scheduled to fight.

Edited by Avinash Tewari