"You’re a glass cannon, quit the act" - Joe Joyce finally responds to Anthony Joshua's comments 

Anthony Joshua has been very active on Twitter lately, replying to fans and tweets about himself. One of Joshua's former foes, Joe Joyce, has criticized the former heavyweight champion for putting on an "act" while calling him a "glass canon."

Joshua recently replied to a tweet that stated that a bout against Otto Wallin or Joe Joyce would be the most intriguing fight to make if the Oleksandr Usyk rematch falls through. 'AJ' replied to the tweet, explaining how he fought both Wallin and Joyce as youngsters and knocked them out. He claimed the outcome would still be the same if he were to run it back with them.

In response, Joyce tweeted:

"And @anthonyjoshua you having a meltdown, where’s all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping? You’re a glass cannon, quit the act, you were given everything. #easymode"

Both Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce are currently looking for a fight. Joshua was set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch to try and win his titles back. However, 'The Cat' is currently in Ukraine defending his country against the Russian invasion and is unsure when he will return to the ring. Instead of waiting around for Usyk to return, 'AJ' has decided to make an interim fight in the meantime.

Joyce, the WBC Silver and WBO International Heavyweight Champion, last fought in his sixth-round knockout of Carlos Takam in July last year. He has not fought since and is on the lookout for his next big fight. A fight against Joshua would undoubtedly be very exciting.

Anthony Joshua delivers a hilarious response to Joe Joyce's tweet

After Joe Joyce replied to Anthony Joshua, the former Unified Heavyweight Champion delivered a hilarious response to Joyce.

Joshua tweeted:

"It took you 5 days to think of this…"

The entire comments section went with the hilarious response and began cracking jokes at Joyce's expense. One Twitter user replied to Joshua's tweet, saying:

"Takes him 5 days to throw a jab too"

Safe to say, Joyce lost that round of Twitter trash talk. Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see who he and Joshua will fight next.

