"Oh s**t!" - Hafthor Bjornsson sends camera flying in explosive training session for Eddie Hall fight

Hafthor Bjornsson has showcased some explosive training in preparation for his return to the ring and it seems that the cameras aren't safe.

'The Mountain' is currently set to square off with Eddie Hall later this month in Dubai. The boxing match has been nearly two years in the making and stems from a beef from their days competing as Strongmen.

Bjornsson has been very public with his training and constant improvements in the ring, as he's been posting videos to his social media. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, he posted a video of himself sparring just weeks out from his showdown with Hall.

The 33-year-old showcased some great body work and startling speed for a man his size. However, an outtake started the video, showing the camera filming the sparring go flying after 'The Mountain' bumped into it. They eventually re-set the camera and continued slinging leather in the ring.

Watch Hafthor Bjornsson's training video below:

Hafthor Bjornsson has been watching boxing legends ahead of his return

Hafthor Bjornsson is fast approaching his long-awaited showdown with Eddie Hall. To prepare, the former Strongman has been watching tapes of some boxing legends.

'The Mountain' heads into his showdown with the Brit with a massive experience advantage. While Hall has not yet had a boxing match, Bjornsson has made three outings in the ring. He currently holds a 1-0-2 amateur record, with his last bout being a first-round knockout win over Devon Larratt in September last year.

It seems that he's not resting on his laurels in regards to the experience advantage. He's also looking to get a leg up on his competition in the film room, as he's been watching some boxing greats in the build-up to his upcoming bout.

In a recent interview, the former Strongman revealed that he's been watching old fights of Mike Tyson. He also gave respect to current champions Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury and Gennadiy Golovkin. Bjornnson said:

"A guy I like to watch is Mike Tyson. Like, he was very aggressive. He came inside with the body shots, uppercuts, always throwing combinations. Nowadays, I love to watch guys like Canelo, 'GGG', Tyson Fury. There's a lot of great fighters that I like to watch. Old ones, and the ones that are active today."

JOE @JOE_co_uk Hafthor Bjornsson says he has been learning from Canelo, Mike Tyson and @Tyson_Fury to prepare for his fight with rival strongman Eddie Hall 🥊 Hafthor Bjornsson says he has been learning from Canelo, Mike Tyson and @Tyson_Fury to prepare for his fight with rival strongman Eddie Hall 🥊 https://t.co/mUOpU3zOi6

