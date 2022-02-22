"I'd love Kell to quit now" - Johnny Nelson wants Kell Brook to retire

Kell Brook dominated and stopped Amir Khan last weekend. Despite the victory, not everyone wants to see 'Special K' back in the ring.

After a decade of trash talk and back and forth, Khan vs. Brook finally happened. However, it was from the clash that many fans would've expected. While Brook entered the bout as a small favorite, few assumed that he would dominate his foe the way he did.

But that's exactly what happened. The former IBF welterweight champion turned back the clock at the Manchester Arena as he rocked Khan regularly throughout their six-round contest. The fight came to a close in that sixth round, as Brook landed a vicious combination.

Despite the huge win, not everyone wants to see the former champion still compete. Among the critics are Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson, who would like to see Brook retire. Comparing his experience with Brook's, he said:

"If I'm honest, I hope Kell leaves at the top. I left as a world champion, Lennox Lewis left as a world champion, Joe Calzaghe left as a world champion. You leave at the top, you can sleep at night. You're not going to have bad dreams, thinking, 'But I used to be this good'. I'd love Kell to quit now.

Watch Johnny Nelson talk about Kell Brook below:

"I hope Kell leaves at the top and walks away." @SkyJohnnyNelson on what the future holds for Kell Brook and Amir Khan...

Kell Brook has big options for a possible next fight

Despite Johnny Nelson saying that Kell Brook should retire, the former IBF welterweight champion has many possible options for a next fight. He's been called out by many notable names in the aftermath of his win over Amir Khan.

However, there are currently two leading contenders to fight 'Special K' next. Those names being two U.K. staples in Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. Both men are in radically different spots in their careers, in addition to being in different weight classes.

'Next Gen' currently fights at middleweight, while 'The Destroyer' does his best work at welterweight. Brook currently doesn't fight in either weight class, but he did previously fight at both over his career. Saturday night's fight against Khan was a 149lb catchweight bout.

While there was no leading contender to fight 'Special K' next, Conor Benn was in attendance for Kell Brook's win over Amir Khan. He even met with 'King' following the loss and agreed to take care of business for him next.

