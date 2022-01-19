"He can knock out Jake Paul" - Michael Bisping on a potential Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Michael Bisping believes 55-year-old legend Mike Tyson can knock out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul if they compete inside the ring sometime in the future.

According to British news outlet The Sun, which quoted an unnamed source, Tyson and Paul had verbally agreed to fight in 2022. However, financial and other contractual terms are yet to be finalized.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping stressed that the former undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion is capable of finishing 'The Problem Child', who is unbeaten thus far.

"Let's get the almost 60-year-old guy that let's be honest has a really good f**king chance of knocking out Jake Paul. Tyson at his age has still got the power. He's still got the speed and is still in shape. He can knock out Jake Paul. So you can sit there and you go wow, okay alright I like this. Fair play, he's gonna f**king fight Mike. I like that apart from the fight's not happening because Tyson just tweeted earlier today," said Bisping.

Watch Michael Bisping speak about the rumored Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout below:

Mike Tyson has denied on Twitter that he's agreed to fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson recently met Jake Paul while on vacation and rumors of them squaring off against each other started spreading like wildfire. There's a 30-year age gap between the two.

However, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has denied The Sun's claims on Twitter. He revealed that Paul never informed him of anything about a possible matchup when they met on St. Barths Island.

"This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it," tweeted Tyson.

See 'Iron Mike's' tweet about Jake Paul not mentioning any fight deal with him below:

Tyson holds an impressive 50-6-2 record in his professional boxing career so far, while Paul is 5-0. Even if both of them agree to fight, it will likely be an exhibition encounter due to the former heavyweight champion's age.

'The Problem Child', who turned 25 just yesterday, hasn't fought a high-profile pro boxer as of yet. He's defeated two former mixed martial artists, a basketball player and a fellow YouTuber.

