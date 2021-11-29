"The biggest fight you can make" - Oscar De La Hoya wants a non-exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather for 2022 return

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed that he’s interested in stepping into the ring to box Floyd Mayweather once again.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Oscar De La Hoya is still an incredibly influential figure in the world of boxing. From his own history inside the squared circle to his promotional work, he’ll likely continue to be a big presence in the sport for many years to come.

When he was still competing, Oscar De La Hoya went toe-to-toe with the great Floyd Mayweather. In a tense affair, Mayweather managed to edge out a split decision win that allowed him to capture the WBC light middleweight title.

Now, almost 15 years later, Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed that he wants another shot at 'Money':

“I’m gonna reassess everything just pick a major, major name [to fight in 2022]. Who knows, it could be Floyd Mayweather... It wouldn’t be an exhibition. For somebody like Floyd, it would be a real fight. It’s probably the biggest fight you can make today. It would generate tonnes of money. That would be very interesting... Look, he’s the top guy pound for pound in the world right now. He’s the best, whether he comes back or not. It would be a pleasure again to be in the ring with him and make a huge event out of it, and a great fight for the fans," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.

Catch De La Hoya's comments here:

When did Oscar De La Hoya last compete?

Oscar De La Hoya last fought professionally back in December 2008. On that night, he was beaten by Manny Pacquiao with his record dropping to 39-6 as a result of the loss.

He was actually scheduled to compete in a showdown with Vitor Belfort earlier this year. However, as a result of a battle with COVID-19, he was forced to withdraw from the bout.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Some have questioned whether or not it’s the best idea for him to compete again at the age of 48. Alas, regardless of the criticism, Oscar De La Hoya is a big name who is bound to draw a lot of attention whenever he decides to get back in there.

Edited by Jack Cunningham