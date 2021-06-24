"I got a nice gameplan for him" - Oscar De La Hoya breaks down his strategy against UFC legend Vitor Belfort

Legendary boxer and former champion in multiple weight classes, Oscar De La Hoya, is making a return to the squared circle. He is set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a boxing match after verbally agreeing to fight in September under Triller.

De La Hoya spoke to Fight Hype and revealed his game plan for the bout against the much larger Vitor Belfort.

Speaking about the size disparity between him and Vitor Belfort, Oscar De La Hoya said:

"He's [Vitor Belfort] a big guy man. Shit, I don't know what I got myself into, he's a big guy, we;ll see. i got a good chin. I have to work the body, I have to use my speed, and then be on my toes, and stick the jaw. I got a nice game plan for him so we'll see."

De La Hoya was always known for his quickness, but it's hard to envisage him having the same speed at the age of 48. However, he was one of the best boxers of his generation, and is looking good in training.

Oscar De La Hoya To Box Former UFC Star Vitor Belfort In PPV Exhibition September 11 https://t.co/my1pAEyOzA pic.twitter.com/UhHTiTb0JF — AK (@BoxingThrill) June 21, 2021

The reporter asked him if he had any plans for the future, and De La Hoya revealed he planned to fight again in 2021 if his body permitted it. He said:

"I want to see how my body feels after this one and then I want to get back into it in November. I'm not sure what day exactly, but November was the one year anniversary of Triller, when Tyson fought."

Watch the full video here:

Oscar De La Hoya might fight Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather Jr. after fighting Vitor Belfort

However, he didn't stop there and revealed who he thought would be a good opponent for him in November. De La Hoya said:

"So, I would want to then come back November 28th again, the one year anniversary, then who knows, maybe challenge Anderson Silva who just beat Chavez Jr. and then in May, Cinco de Mayo, call out Floyd Mayweather."

Anderson Silva recently put on one of the most iconic performances in recent memory when he dispatched legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 'The Spider' is a big fan of boxing, and a fight with Oscar De La Hoya would appeal to him greatly.

However, all of this is mere speculation until De La Hoya fights and defeats Vitor Belfort. 'The Golden Boy' hasn't fought in a long time, and it'll be interesting to see if there's any ring rust present in his game.

