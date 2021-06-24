"The biggest comeback in the history of the sport" - Oscar De La Hoya plans to challenge Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather after Vitor Belfort fight

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has laid out his plans for a huge comeback. The Mexican superstar has revealed that he intends to go after Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather if he can get past Vitor Belfort in his upcoming exhibition bout on September 11.

In an interview with FightHype, De La Hoya said he's not just preparing for a one-and-done return fight. According to the 48-year-old, he's achieved everything there is to accomplish in boxing except one thing:

"I wanna make the biggest comeback in the history of the sport. I mean if I get past Belfort which I'm a little like... not scared, but just like, 'What did I get myself into?' But I'm sure I've got a lot of confidence. I'm gonna go in there and fight hard."

Oscar De La Hoya proceeded to outline how he would set his ambitious ideas to action. He revealed that the next step of his plan is to challenge former longtime UFC champion Anderson Silva, who recently made a triumphant return to pro-boxing against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The former world champion said:

"And then [I'll] go again in November because November 28th I believe is the one-year anniversary of Triller getting into the picture with Mike Tyson. So I wanna be in that one-year anniversary and maybe challenge Anderson Silva."

If things go his way, Oscar De La Hoya's blueprint will ultimately culminate in a rematch against undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather. 'The Golden Boy' said:

"And then after that, if my body feels good and I'm feeling great, I'm not gonna take time off. I'm gonna continue training and challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr."

Reliving the rivalry: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather crossed paths for the first time 14 years ago. Mayweather got the better of the Mexican star in a highly-anticipated clash, earning a split decision win to improve his record to 38-0.

📅ON THIS DAY: Money outpoints Oscar💵



⏪Back in 2007 @FloydMayweather proved size does not matter as he moved up to super welterweight to take Oscar De La Hoya's WBC title🤜⚡

Mayweather has officially retired from the sport after defeating UFC fighter-turned-pro-boxer Conor McGregor in 2017. But he still participates in exhibition bouts, with his most recent fight coming against YouTuber Logan Paul.

'The Golden Boy,' meanwhile, last saw action back in 2008 when he came up short against multi-division world champion Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

