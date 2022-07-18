"Boxing needs more fans" - Ryan Garcia aims to grow the popularity of the sport of boxing

Ryan Garcia was in jubilant spirits following his knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. The lightweight contender and social media sensation took to Twitter to share a tweet about his fan engagement.

The tweet was in response to a fan who praised ‘KingRy’ for speaking to the fans and making sure that everyone left the stadium happy.

A fan on Twitter said:

“Ryan Garcia spent a hour and a half greeting the fans that came to the arena… on his press conference he stayed hours making sure every fan there walked away with a signature. And they say my boy isn’t humble.”

Garcia has amassed a massive fanbase. Outside of the ring, Garcia is a huge social media personality and has a massive presence on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Those in Garcia’s camp have claimed that he has received a lot of unnecessary criticism due to jealousy of his social media following.

Garcia has also made multiple television appearances. There have been two separate docuseries about the fighter called ‘30 Days' and ‘Fierce Talk'. As well as those appearances, Garcia was on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud alongside Evander Holyfield. The episode pitted boxers against UFC fighters, with Holly Holm and Henry Cejudo representing the UFC.

Ryan Garcia wants Gervonta Davis next

Garcia is looking to set up a fight with Gervonta Davis. Davis is the No.1-ranked lightweight, according to BoxRec. Many consider Davis to be the best lightweight fighter despite Devin Haney being the Undisputed Champion at lightweight.

Haney’s former promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Ryan Garcia is the biggest fighter in the division and Gervonta Davis is the best fighter.

Garcia and Davis have traded shots on Twitter over the last couple of years. After Garcia called out Davis following the Fortuna fight, ‘Tank’ implied there was a possibility of the bout taking place later this year.

Gervonta Davis would be a massive step-up for Garcia as he has not fought anyone of that caliber before. Just as Garcia got the biggest win of his career, a stoppage victory against Luke Campbell, ‘KingRy’ took a step back from boxing to focus on his mental health.

As such, Garcia lost the momentum that he had following five straight stoppage wins. Garcia, however, appears to be regaining what he lost following the knockout of Javier Fortuna. He was already expected to win, but he managed to do so in spectacular fashion.

Watch Garcia discuss a future fight with Gervonta Davis and breakdown his victory over Javier Fortuna:

