Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Betting odds and prediction

Lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia is set to take on Javier Fortuna on July 16 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Garcia will enter the bout as a massive betting favorite. ‘KingRy’ is favored as a –1200 favorite, meaning bookmakers believe that he should handily beat his opponent. The odds for those wanting to back Javier Fortuna are set at +770.

Whilst Garcia does not have the same resume as those at the top of the division, the Golden Boy Promotions fighter is often viewed amongst them. Promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Ryan Garcia is the biggest fighter in the lightweight division.

Ryan 'KingRy' Garcia has over 8.9 million Instagram followers and generates a massive social media presence. Garcia’s online popularity has translated into real life too, with the fighter attracting huge crowds in his fights.

Watch the weigh-in here:

Garcia was originally hoping to fight Isaac Cruz, but that fight would eventually fall through. Instead, Javier Fortuna will be the next opponent. The bout will be very much seen as a tune-up, occuring only a month after Garcia’s last fight against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Prior to the fight with Tagoe, Garcia had been inactive for a year following a break from the sport to focus on his mental health.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna prediction:

Ryan Garcia is hoping to make up for lost time since his break from the sport and will be hoping to soon get into championship contention. Before the break, Garcia was on an exciting run and had five straight bouts that ended via stoppage. In his return, however, Garcia labored to an unexciting unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe.

Javier Fortuna is not a bad fighter, having previously fought for the world super featherweight championship in the past. However, Fortuna has been outclassed when fighting against elite opposition. Jason Sosa knocked out Fortuna in a dramatic fight wherein both fighters traded knockdowns—the other two defeats of his career came against Joseph Diaz and Robert Easter Jr.

Garcia will be looking to make a statement and regain the momentum that he has lost. Garcia has repeatedly called out Gervonta Davis and now needs to prove that he belongs at the top of the division. The fight will also be ‘KingRy’s second outing with new trainer Joe Goosen.

Final Prediction: Ryan Garcia wins via TKO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far