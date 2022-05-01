"I don't know where his head is at" - Bob Arum discusses Terence Crawford's mental fortitude 

Bob Arum has given his thoughts on Terence Crawford's mental fortitude ahead of a possible fight with Errol Spence Jr.

The 90-year-old promoted 'Bud' for well over a decade. The head of Top Rank helped guide Crawford and promoted him to several big fights with names such as Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, and Kell Brook. However, the two parted ways late last year.

Following their split, things have been very uncorgial between the two. Crawford has accused Arum of being racist and of purposely derailing his career.

The WBO Welterweight Champion is now targeting a fight with fellow champion Errol Spence Jr. for later this year.

In an interview with FightHype, Arum decided to weigh-in on a fight between the two champions. While he noted that Crawford has a lot of skills, he questioned his current mental state ahead of his potential fight with Spence Jr. Arum said:

“I don’t know. Again, I always thought Crawford was the better fighter. But I don’t know where Crawford’s head is at. To fight at that level that Spence showed [when he beat Yordenis Ugas], you have to have a clear head and make the right decisions, and I don’t know if Terence is capable of that anymore. I have no idea [if Spence-Crawford will happen]. Terence is not in contract with us, and so it’s somebody else’s problem."

See Bob Arum's interview below:

Bob Arum discusses Terence Crawford lawsuit

Bob Arum has also blasted Terence Crawford's ongoing lawsuit against him.

To say things ended badly between Arum and Crawford is to put it lightly. Despite a decade of working together, the men ended their partnership on very poor terms following Bud's victory over Shawn Porter.

Then, earlier this year, 'Bud' sued the head of Top Rank for breach of contract during his time as his promoter. Along with the lawsuit, Crawford also painted the 90-year-old as racist. He also opined that Arum's alleged racism prevented him from being promoted as much as he could've.

Weeks ago, in an interview with FightHype, Arum blasted Crawford's lawsuit. He noted that he can be a lot of things, but he's not a racist. He said:

“The allegations are stupid. I don’t even pay attention to them. You can call me a lot of things. You may call me cheap, you may call me greedy, if you want. There’s a debate on that. But, don’t call me racist. That’s, like, f****** stupid.”

Catch the interview below:

