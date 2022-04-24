"This might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King" - Tyson Fury confirms intentions to retire

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he intends to retire from boxing following his victory over Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' faced 'The Body Snatcher' earlier tonight in London, England. Wembley Stadium staged the championship bout in front of 94,000 roaring fans. Many came to the arena to see what could be Fury's last appearance in the ring.

If it was the 33-year-old's final bout, it was one for the ages. Fury's jab dominated the first five rounds as his reach stopped the challenger from landing anything of consequence. The champion closed the show in round six with a massive uppercut.

In keeping with what he had said during the build-up to his bout with Whyte, Fury confirmed that he would hang up the boxing gloves following the contest. In the post-fight interview, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I promised my wife after the [Deontay] Wilder trilogy, that would be it. Then I got offered to fight at Wembley. I owed it to all the fans in the United Kingdom. I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King."

Watch Fury discuss retirement in the post-fight interview below:

Tyson Fury intends to have a mixed-rules fight with Francis Ngannou

Despite hanging up the boxing gloves, Tyson Fury doesn't intend to finish competing.

Over the past year, there have been discussions about Fury potentially fighting UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the future. The rumors became very real when 'The Predator' announced that he was going to let his UFC contract expire to chase a fight with the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Fury has clarified in recent interviews that while his boxing career will be over, his fight with Ngannou won't be boxing. While details are yet to be announced, the two men have teased a mixed rules bout, with the fight resembling a boxing match with MMA gloves.

While some are skeptical that the two heavyweight champions will collide, it appears that the fight is full-steam ahead. Fury brought Ngannou into the ring for a brief staredown and interview following his victory over Whyte. The two once again confirmed that they would be meeting for a mixed-rules contest in the future.

Watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou discuss their future fight below:

