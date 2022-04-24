"It's going to be explosive!" - Tyson Fury has staredown with Francis Ngannou following Dillian Whyte win

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have confirmed that they want to face off next.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' have been in discussions for a while now. However, rumors of a fight between the two gained significant traction after Ngannou announced that he would likely let his UFC contract expire to pursue the fight with Fury.

The superfight got one step closer to reality after Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans on Saturday. 'The Gypsy King' closed the show with a sixth-round uppercut knockout.

Following the bout, Fury brought Ngannou into the ring for a brief staredown and an interview between them. Both men have once again confirmed that they're going to fight in the future in a mixed-rules bout. Speaking about the fight, Fury said:

"He's in great shape, look at the muscles on him. Good man, Francis! He's a good looking guy isn't he?... Well, it's going to be a very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport. We're not talking two light guys, I'm 270 pounds, he's 270 pounds. It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens."

Ngannou also chimed in on the contest, saying:

"We're going to find out who the baddest mother****** is on the planet... It's going to be a hybrid fight with different types of rules. MMA gloves in the ring, kind of like a mix of everything. A little different."

Watch Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury discuss the fight below:

When will Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fight?

As of now, there is no set date for a proposed Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup.

The UFC heavyweight champion's contract with the promotion is expected to expire around the beginning of 2023. With the two sides supposedly not even close to figuring out a deal, Ngannou will likely have to wait for his contract to end before fighting Fury.

Following that, they'll also have to figure out the exact rules for the contest. While the two men have stated that it will be a hybrid fight, that's still far from being set in stone.

In regards to the proposed superfight, there are some very sparse details. However, if their post-fight interview is anything to go by, Ngannou and Fury are determined to make the clash happen.

