New championship in the works for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is already being contested for 'The Gyspy King's WBC heavyweight gold. However, it seems another championship will be on the line as well.

The fight is expected to take place in the spring of this year and will certainly have Fury's WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the line. In addition to the traditional championships being at stake, the WBC has decided to make a ceremonial belt for the U.K. matchup.

As first reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on Twitter, the WBC has created a special championship dubbed the 'Union Belt'. It will be awarded to the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout.

See Michael Benson's tweet about the WBC Union Belt below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have created a new special WBC 'Union Belt' which will be awarded to the winner of the all-British Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight… The WBC have created a new special WBC 'Union Belt' which will be awarded to the winner of the all-British Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight… https://t.co/41FNesOcaT

The new championship is far from a first for the WBC. The council has previously created ceremonial titles for special attraction bouts, such as the 'Money Belt' for 2017's Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor crossover showdown.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to fight in April

While not official, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to fight in April this year. The clash has had many starts and stops, which has made a date confirmation difficult.

'The Gyspy King' was ordered to face 'The Body Snatcher' in December 2021. Instead, he decided to angle for a bout against Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. The issue was that Anthony Joshua was already set to face the Ukrainian in a rematch. Usyk defeated the British fighter to take his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles last September.

As a result, Fury and his team began discussing a possible step-aside deal with 'AJ'. However, a potential deal fell apart in the final stages of negotiations, meaning that the WBC Heavyweight Champion will have to fight Whyte after all.

Frank Warren's Queensbury won the rights to the heavyweight title bout for a record-breaking $41 million dollars after a purse bid. The promotion quickly began to zero-in on the date and venue for the U.K. showdown.

As of now, details of the fight have yet to be confirmed. However, reports state that the bout is being targeted to take place on April 23 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, England.

April 23rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff reported to be the target. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will be officially announced next week with a confirmed date and venue, Frank Warren has revealed. [ @UnibetLowdown April 23rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff reported to be the target. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will be officially announced next week with a confirmed date and venue, Frank Warren has revealed. [@UnibetLowdown]April 23rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff reported to be the target.

