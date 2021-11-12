"He following the green print, fam!"- Critics not impressed by 'King' Canelo Alvarez's latest opponents 

It has been less than a week since Canelo Alvarez made boxing history. Alvarez beat Caleb Plant in emphatic fashion via an 11th round TKO to become the first boxer in history to be crowned the undisputed champion at super-middleweight. However, not everyone is impressed by what the Mexican has done so far.

Canelo Alvarez has received a lot of criticism over the caliber of his opponents. Many believe he is handpicking his opponents and ducking real fights. A recent debate on the DontaesBoxingNation boxing channel saw Canelo being compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr. by the hosts of the podcast, who said:

"He is following the green print, fam! That's the green print Floyd laid out bro."

Although it seems like Canelo Alvarez is following what Mayweather did in his time, it is worth noting, that 'Money' was fighting the best throughout his career. Mayweather, when he was known as 'Pretty Boy' rather than 'Money', fought the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto.

Watch the full debate below:

Canelo Alvarez reportedly received a huge offer to fight WBO middleweight champion Demitrious Andrade. However, he turned it down.

Boxing figures like Teddy Atlas have also publicly denounced Canelo for picking easy opponents. In his defense, the recent run of fights for the pound-for-pound king against previously undefeated prospects Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant tells a different story.

What's next for Canelo Alvarez?

Now that the super-middleweight division is unified, it is high time for Canelo Alvarez to silence the critics. While there are some challenging fights on the table for the Mexican, it is up to him and has management to find his next opponent.

Canelo Alvarez was keen on staying in the super-middleweight division. The fight to make in that division is with David Benavidez. Benavidez is considered a big threat to Canelo in the super-middleweight division because of the ferocious power he possesses.

Sky Sports @SkySports Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could take a high-risk showdown with Artur Beterbiev, who is a 'strong threat' to the Mexican star, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could take a high-risk showdown with Artur Beterbiev, who is a 'strong threat' to the Mexican star, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from Benavidez, a trilogy with GGG and a potential move to light-heavyweight to fight Artur Beterbiev have also emerged as potentially lucrative challenges for the Mexican.

Edited by C. Naik