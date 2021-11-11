"I don't want to see these guys unless it's David Benavidez"- Teddy Atlas says Benavidez deserves title shot next if Canelo Alvarez stays at super middleweight 

As soon as Canelo Alvarez beat Caleb Plant on November 6, the potential list of opponents began to rack up. With many chiming in their opinions, Teddy Atlas has made an interesting claim on his podcast THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. The coach extraordinaire believes Canelo is handpicking opponents.

Furthermore, Teddy Atlas believes that Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant were never going to beat Canelo in the ring. While talking on his show 'THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,' he said:

"You've got to remember, he's fighting guys - I don't want to see them anymore and again I'm not knocking Plant and Billy Joe Saunders, he fought a real good fight, I get it, but these guys weren't going to win the fight."

Atlas feels like these guys never really imposed any threat to the P4P king. He then talked about an opponent who can really challenge Canelo. As per Teddy Atlas, David Benavidez is the one that can trouble the Mexican, and if Canelo stays at 168, Benavidez should be his next opponent.

'If it's 168, I don't want to see these guys unless it's David Benavidez. Benavidez isn't the most developed guy in the world but at least he's got talent in one area, power and striking. One area where I can say okay I'll go with it."

Teddy Atlas certainly believes that Benavidez is the one who can at least challenge Canelo Alvarez. The 24-year-old is undefeated and is known for his striking. According to Atlas, that is enough to trouble the Mexican.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#CaneloPlant David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊 David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊#CaneloPlant

Whatever the case, it can all be cleared after Benavidez's upcoming fight. He is set to take on Kyrone Davis on November 13. If Benavidez bags yet another emphatic win, a call out for the undisputed champion doesn't seem too far off.

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Does Canelo Alvarez have any options other than David Benavidez?

Canelo Alvarez has a bunch of opponents lined up, and his options are not limited to David Benavidez. A possible trilogy with GGG seems to make the most sense to some. A final pin over the long-running rivalry needs to be put in place.

Apart from GGG, an interesting fight with light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev is also on the table. Over the years, we have seen Canelo Alvarez go up and down in weight to seek new challenges, and he could move up yet again.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez asked if it would be crazy to suggest a fight for him against Artur Beterbiev in future: “No, not crazy. I love the idea. I love challenges.” Canelo Alvarez asked if it would be crazy to suggest a fight for him against Artur Beterbiev in future: “No, not crazy. I love the idea. I love challenges.” https://t.co/g3JduHVFos

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is yet to be known whether Canelo will stay at 168 or move up in weight. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Canelo Alvarez regardless.

Edited by Avinash Tewari