Where does Caleb Plant go after Saturday's loss?

Caleb Plant lost his first professional fight this past week on Saturday. He took on Canelo Alvarez for the unified super-middleweight championship and fell short of getting the job done. While Canelo made history by becoming the first ever Mexican unified champion in the history of the sport, 'Sweethands' had his night ended with a bitter taste.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round 😳



#CaneloPlant All hail the king 👑 @Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round 😳 All hail the king 👑@Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round 😳#CaneloPlant https://t.co/y5mXvWafr7

Many fans have been left wondering what's next for Caleb Pant. Plant addressed the public over social media where he said:

"I’ve bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill. I’ll be back. I showed I belong on the top level and I’ll be champion of the world again. I’ve never been scared to go big or go out on my shield. Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters."

Even though Plant got TKO'd by Canelo Alvarez in the 11th round, it doesn't mean he lost any credibility. Caleb Plant showed his immense will and determination Saturday. He proved he belonged amongst the best.

Further, Caleb Plant is still one of his division's biggest draws and can pull in some big money fights. Opponents like Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders (if and when he returns) can be a great test for the 29 year-old.

The key for Caleb Plant is to remain active and bounce back from this defeat. Plant has proven he can bounce back from personal setbacks and will look to do the same with his boxing career.

Why was Caleb Plant taken to hospital after his fight with Canelo Alvarez?

Caleb Plant was not present during the post-fight press conference. The reason for his absence was later revealed as a precautionary hospital visit after suffering an 11th TKO.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Caleb Plant is on his way to hospital for observation. He was alert, but always better safe than sorry. So, no post fight presser for him. He didn't take a ton of punishment until the 11th, so I expect him to be fine. Caleb Plant is on his way to hospital for observation. He was alert, but always better safe than sorry. So, no post fight presser for him. He didn't take a ton of punishment until the 11th, so I expect him to be fine.

Fans can be relieved as it was just for 'observation', as reported by ESPN. Plant is fully cleared to begin his climb back up the 168 lb ranks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who would you like to see Caleb Plant face next? Leave a comment below.

Edited by Joshua Broom