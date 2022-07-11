"That's why it's personal for me" - Canelo Alvarez accuses Gennadiy Golovkin of beating 'D-class' fighters

Canelo Alvarez has shared why his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin is personal. The pair are set to fight on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the location of their previous two fights.

Ahead of their fight, during one of his media days, Canelo spoke about why his fight against Golovkin is now personal:

"He always talk about I'm scared, I'm running away, when I'm fighting the best guys out there and he's fighting class D fighters so. He's talking a lot of things about me so that's why it's personal for me. He always pretends to be a nice guy like in front of the people but he's an a****le. I don't pretend to be a nice, or, this is the way, I'm no pretend to be another."

Canelo Alvarez went on to talk about how he wants to be the one to retire Gennadiy Golovkin. He also revealed how badly he wanted the Russian to push him or intiate a scuffle during their staredown because he wanted to fight him then and there.

The trilogy fight between the pair is one of the most sought after fights in boxing currently. After two controversial fights, the fans want a definite answer.

Watch the video Canelo uploaded to his Instagram page:

Canelo Alvarez talks about losing and how important his next fight against Gennadiy Golovkin is for him

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world tasted defeat for the second time at the hands of Dmitry Bivol. Canelo looked to conquer the Light-Heavyweight division and beat WBA Champion Dmitry Bivol. However, the Russian was too strong and too defensively sound for Alvarez to cause any damage. Ahead of his trilogy fight against 'GGG', he spoke about the experience.

He uploaded a video to his Instagram page where he spoke about how important his next fight is. He stated how his loss to Bivol has not discouraged him at all.

"It's very important for me to come back. A lot of people lose and take like a year to just to comeback and I have a strong mind, to keep coming forward and I'm in boxing because I want to be one of the best fighters out there, in history of boxing."

Canelo Alvarez will look to put an end to the question of is Gennadiy Golovkin better than him on September 17 when he faces him for the third time. This fight is for all the bragging rights and is one of the most awaited fights in the sport at the moment.

