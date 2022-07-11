Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin diet comparison - Everything you need to know

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are elite athletes who have maintain their emphatic physical condition. As well as working extremely hard in the gym, they both follow strict diets during their training camps.

The Mexican's diet varies a lot in each camp due to always moving between different weight categories. The four-weight world champion has to eat significantly more calories when going up to a higher weight class.

If Canelo Alvarez stays in his current division, he has to make sure to stay within his limits and one of his disciplines is a lack of bread. He only eats bread once a week and sometimes a serving of rice but no more than once a week.

For breakfast, the boxing star has egg whites with ham and orange juice. For lunch, he has chicken with carrots, squash, broccoli and cauliflower.

The 31-year-old avoids starchy carbs from his diet completely and has just a protein shake with no carbs for his dinner. His snacks consist of healthy choices such as fruits and vegetables, like cucumber, apples, grapes and jicama. This provides him with fibre and water without getting too full.

Gennadiy Golovkin also follows a strict diet that fuels his devasating punch power. As well as training extremely hard, he fuels his hard work with lots of water and protein.

For breakfast, 'GGG' has oatmeal, eggs and juice and then for lunch he has grilled chicken, potatoes and a salad with ranch dressing. The heavy-handed middleweight cuts out all supplements and powders from his diet and sticks to smoothies and whole foods.

For dinner, Golovkin has steak with vegetables and a potato.

On the day of the fight, the Kazakh eats lots of carbs to gain a weight advantage over his opponent. This includes eggs, oatmeal, pancakes and potatoes. He snacks around 1pm and then rests until 4pm, where he has dinner with his team.

His dinner on fight night will not contain anything fried or heavy to avoid being sluggish during the contest. His final meal tends to consist of fish, pasta, salad and chicken.

Watch Golovkin behind the scenes during a training camp here:

Canelo Alvarez's new vegan diet

Canelo Alvarez recently adjusted to a vegan diet, which he changed before facing Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican competed as a light-heavyweight in this contest, which required him to increase his calorie intake.

However, he ended up losing the bout and stated that he felt tired early on.

Despite his vegan diet, the 31-year-old has claimed that he doesn't overthink it too much and if he decides to eat some meat, it's not a huge issue.

One of the key reasons for Canelo Alvarez's diet change is likely from the banned substance that was found in his system before facing 'GGG' in their rematch. The substance was called clenbuterol and was apparenlty found in the beef that the Mexican was eating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far