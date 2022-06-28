"You will see the best Gennadiy Golovkin" - GGG sends a clear warning to Canelo Alvarez 

It's been an intense week of media surrounding the trilogy between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Multiple press conferences have taken place.

The matchup will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is where the previous two encounters took center stage.

During the most recent press conference showcased by DAZN, 'GGG' expressed his thoughts, where he told the media:

"I guarantee to you all that you'll see the best Gennadiy Golovkin. Whatever I know, whatever skills I have, I'm going to demonstrate them in the ring on September 17."

Alvarez is coming off the back of his second career defeat as a professional, against Dmitry Bivol in May. He will be looking to redeem himself with a win over the Kazakh. If the Mexican is to lose to his rival in September, it could put his career in jeopardy.

Golovkin, on the other hand, has been seeking this fight ever since he faced defeat against Canelo in 2018. The first bout was a draw but many felt that 'GGG' deserved the win.

Watch the clip of GGG's statement at the press conference here:

Can Gennadiy Golovkin get revenge against Canelo Alvarez?

The Kazakh has had a sublime career as an amateur and a professional. He has held the IBF and IBO Titles since 2019 and the WBA Title since April this year. However, at 40 years old, he could be facing his rival at the wrong time.

Canelo has expressed his eagerness to prove his worth in the trilogy following his most recent defeat to Bivol. This could either aid the Mexican or apply extra pressure on his shoulders in this massive fight.

Golovkin proved in the previous two encounters that he is an elite athlete and will be a legend in the sport, but he is now likely nearing the end of his career, while Alvarez is in his prime. Nevertheless, the hard-hitting Kazakh has proven to possess devastating power, as well as an incredible chin.

Watch 'GGG' vs. Canelo 1 here:

