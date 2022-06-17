"I put a little money on it" - Joe Smith Jr. predicted Dmitry Bivol to defeat Canelo Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr. is amongst the highly competitive frame for the light heavyweight division. The American is one of the three kings, alongside Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

With Smith set to face Artur Beterbiev on June 18, the winner will claim unified championship status with an undisputed matchup against Bivol waiting in the winds.

Bivol recently proved his class as a world champion following the defense of his WBA title against Canelo Alvarez in May. The Russian outclassed the then-pound-for-pound king and handed the Mexican his second professional defeat.

Joe Smith Jr. gave his opinion on the fight between Bivol and Alvarez, in which he told The DAZN Boxing Show:

“I thought Bivol had a great chance to win the fight just with their styles. I feel Canelo’s used to aggressive guys, guys that are constantly trying to knock him out, coming forward, whereas Bivol is not that kind of guy. He’s gonna pick his shots and move. I kind of pictured the fight the way it went. Actually, I bet [on Bivol]. I put a little money on it."

Smith then later said:

"I want Bivol, really. I want that belt. I wanna be undisputed. If I could get that fight, beat him, then anything’s possible after that.”

If Smith can upset the odds against the hard-hitting Beterbiev on June 18, he will set his eyes straight in Bivol's direction, with the aim of defeating the second Russian.

Beterbiev, however, is also planning on unifying the titles and chasing down an undisputed matchup against his fellow countryman in an all-Russian war.

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Dmitry Bivol: A potential undisputed matchup

If Joe Smith Jr. can surpass this huge challenge against Artur Beterbiev, he will have the opportunity to face Dmitry Bivol in an undisputed clash.

Smith is the current holder of the WBO Light Heavyweight Title, which he's held since 2021. In 2016, the American became the first boxer to beat former undisputed middleweight world champion Bernard Hopkins with a stoppage win. Hopkins retired after that fight.

Bivol has held the WBA Light Heavyweight Title since 2017. The Russian also holds a valid amateur pedigree as he won a gold medal at the 2013 World Combat Games in the 81 kg weight category.

At the moment, Smith holds a record of 28-3 with 22 knockouts. This gives him a knockout rate of 70.97%. Meanwhile, Bivol has an unbeaten record of 20-0 with 11 knockouts, giving him a 55% knockout percentage.

Bivol, who is 31-years-old is only a year younger than the American.

