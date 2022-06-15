Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Time, date, and how to watch the fight live 

The Unified Light-Heavyweight Title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. is quickly approaching. With the WBC, IBF and WBO Titles on the line, both men will look to unify three out of the four belts in the division.

Dmitry Bivol currently holds the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Title after his shock victory over Canelo Alvarez in May.

The clash will be an intriguing event as Beterbiev has become one of the sport's deadliest knockout artists, carrying a 100% knockout rate. Smith Jr. will not fear a toe-to-toe battle against the WBC and IBF Champion, as the American holds impressive power too.

Where will the fight be?

The clash will take center stage at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in New York, USA.

When will the fight be and how can I watch it?

The light-heavyweight fight will take place on Saturday, June 18.

In the US, the matchup will be available to watch on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10pm ET / 7 pm PT with the headline fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

In the UK, the fight will be available on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST, while the ring walk is expected to take place at around 4am BST.

The fight will take play on Sunday June 19 for Australia and will be available on ESPN on Kayo. The event is set to take place at 12pm AEST, with the main ring walk estimated to happen at 1pm AEST.

The full fight card

The main event will be a blockbuster in itself, but the rest of the card includes some intriguing names. The finalized card is expected to be revealed and announced within the week, but it's currently the following:

Main events:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF Titles, Smith Jr’s WBO Titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard:

Bruce Carrington vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Can Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. be watched in other countries?

The international live stream is expected to be on FITE but is awaiting full confirmation. The livestream site has showcased a number of Top Rank Boxing events featuring both the headlining fighters.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. is set to be a blockbuster of a fight and will have fans from all over the world finding a way to watch the contest.

