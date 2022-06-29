"I stand by my words" - Gennadiy Golovkin has no regrets over his past comments towards Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez doesn't usually get emotionally involved with his opponents before fights. However, with Gennadiy Golovkin, he's not shied from expressing his feelings. The Kazakh is Alvarez's biggest rival and the pair are set to enter their trilogy fight in September.

As the pair were preparing for their rematch in 2018, the Mexican tested positive for a banned substance called Clenbuterol. Alvarez claimed that the substance was in the meat that he was eating, which resulted in the fight being postponed.

Gennadiy Golovkin accused his opponent of cheating after the incident and suggested that the Mexican should be checked on a lie detector. These comments are among the reasons Alvarez holds a high amount of frustration towards his counterpart.

While doing an interview with Yahoo Sports, Golovkin spoke about his past comments:

“I stand by my words. I take full responsibility for everything I said. But we are not talking about some allegations. We are talking about true facts. He is the one who tested positive and he is the one who is trying to come up with some excuses, trying to blame other people."

Golovkin continued:

"That behavior is, I would say, like a clownish behavior. I would say that maybe they’re saying, ‘Well once, or twice, or three times testing positive, it does not count.' Maybe because I’m not a member of the pajama club, that’s why they are upset with me.”

'GGG' has so far held back from retaliating against Canelo's comments in press conferences and interviews, but he has now added to the spice of the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gennady Golovkin on his criticism of Canelo Alvarez in 2018: "I stand by my words. He is the one who tested positive and he is the one trying to come up with some excuses, trying to blame other people. That behaviour is, I would say, like a clownish behaviour." [ @YahooSports Gennady Golovkin on his criticism of Canelo Alvarez in 2018: "I stand by my words. He is the one who tested positive and he is the one trying to come up with some excuses, trying to blame other people. That behaviour is, I would say, like a clownish behaviour." [@YahooSports]

Canelo Alvarez's positive test for Clenbuterol in 2018

Clenbuterol is a substance that is commonly used by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance performance. It improves the body's metabolism and rate of digesting fats, proteins and carbohydrates into functional energy use.

Additionally, it increases muscle growth and helps to cut down unwanted fat in the body. Clenbuterol is a steroid-like substance that also aids breathing and the respiratory system.

The boxing star was punished with a six-month ring suspension after the positive test, which delayed the rematch at the time. Ultimately, Canelo went on to defeat 'GGG' in another thrilling affair.

Watch Gennadiy Golovkin's former trainer Abel Sanchez's video in response to Canelo Alvarez's positive test in 2018 here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far