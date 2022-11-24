Derek Chisora isn't planning to retire after fighting Tyson Fury.

'Del Boy' has been out of action since a decision victory over Kubrat Pulev in July. That victory ended a three-fight losing streak for Chisora, as he was previously defeated by Joseph Parker and Oleksandr Usyk.

Along with ending his losing streak, the win also granted the veteran an unlikely title shot. After 'The Gypsy King' had failed negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, Chisora was given a shot at the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

The pair have faced off twice previously in 2011 and 2014. While their first outing saw Chisora have some success, albeit small, he still lost by decision. Their subsequent rematch saw Fury dominate en route to a knockout win.

Gaining the title would be the perfect capstone for his career, but don't expect him to retire anytime soon. Upon being asked if he would retire if he defeated Tyson Fury in an interview with ID Boxing, Chisora gave a bizarre comparison.

He seemed to indicate that he would box until he couldn't anymore, stating:

"It's like going out with the hottest chick, yeah? And then you go to a hotel room... Do you pack your bags and go, or do you carry on for more rounds? You go in for more rounds until you can't do anymore and that's it!"

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Betting Odds

While Derek Chisora might be confident of defeating Tyson Fury, oddsmakers aren't. In the sport of boxing, trilogies are relatively rare. While there have been many high-profile rivalries, very rarely have boxers faced off three times where the series started 0-2. But that's what will happen next month.

In the first two outings, 'Del Boy' won a handful of rounds across both fights. That, combined with Chisora's age and recent losing streak, doesn't give many fans confidence. The bout has also been bashed by many pundits due to its noncompetitiveness.

In addition to not impressing fans with the fight announcement, oddsmakers also believe the fight will be lopsided. Given the latest odds from Bet MGM, Tyson Fury is a mind-boggling -2500 favorite for his title defense next month.

Meanwhile, Derek Chisora returns as the +1000 underdog. If the veteran is able to spring an upset, it would be one of the largest upsets in boxing history, from an odds perspective. For what it's worth, he's already calling his shot.

