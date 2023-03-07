Conor Benn declares that he will never fight in the U.K. again due to drug testing scandal

Don't expect to see Conor Benn fight in his home country anytime soon.

'The Destroyer' has been stuck on the sidelines since last October, as he failed a drug test during fight week for his bout against Chris Eubank Jr. As a result, Benn was quickly suspended, and the fight was canceled.

Since then, the welterweight prospect has been vocal about his innocence. Last month, Benn was cleared by the WBC of a positive Clomifene test, attributing it to an overconsumption of eggs. However, that clearance only allows him to return to the council's rankings.

A major issue for Conor Benn is his current feud with the British Boxing Board of Control. While the WBC has cleared him, the BBBoC hasn't, and they control nearly all boxing events happening in the U.K. The council recently warned against anyone working with Benn as well.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Benn responded to those comments. He admitted that he no longer plans on competing in the U.K. anymore due to the feud and ongoing doping scandal.

"My dad tore up his British boxing license on TV. I don't have to be licensed by the board. I don't plan on fighting in Britain any time soon."

See a portion of the interview below:

Who will Conor Benn fight in his return?

With Conor Benn not under suspension outside the U.K., he's finally set to resume his boxing career.

For his next fight, the welterweight prospect will likely be facing a legend. Earlier this year, chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn proposed that Benn could face Manny Pacquiao in the latter's comeback fight, if all sides are interested.

'PacMan' retired following a decision defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. However, many felt that his retirement could be short-lived. Not long after his retirement announcement, Pacquiao announced he was running for President of the Phillipines.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions rep Sean Gibbons has stated that Pacquiao is now back in training and seeking a fight to bring him out of retirement at age 44. Gibbons has welcomed a clash with Conor Benn - talks ongoing despite Benn's positive drugs tests situation. [ Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions rep Sean Gibbons has stated that Pacquiao is now back in training and seeking a fight to bring him out of retirement at age 44. Gibbons has welcomed a clash with Conor Benn - talks ongoing despite Benn's positive drugs tests situation. [ @KevinI ‼️ Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions rep Sean Gibbons has stated that Pacquiao is now back in training and seeking a fight to bring him out of retirement at age 44. Gibbons has welcomed a clash with Conor Benn - talks ongoing despite Benn's positive drugs tests situation. [@KevinI]

The boxer wound up losing in a landslide in the general election. Predictably, he's now gearing up for a return to the boxing ring. While Pacquiao has teased that he could return for the last few months, the legend's manager, Sean Gibbons, recently revealed that the comeback is officially on.

Along with that, Gibbons released a fanmade poster of Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor Benn. While the fight is far from confirmed, it seems that fans will be getting a battle of the ages later this year.

