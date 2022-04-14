Preview and prediction for Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden 

Conor Benn and Chris van Heerden are ready to lock horns on Saturday, April 16, at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Benn's WBA Continental Welterweight Title will be on the line.

The card will also feature a WBC Junior Lightweight Title fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Edith Soledad Matthysse. The undercard will include Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett. It isn't confirmed yet but Campbell Hatton will likely face Lee Glover this weekend.

Benn is a rising star in the welterweight division and is currently the No.10-ranked welterweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board. He has a record of 20-0-0 with 13 knockouts.

Chris van Heerden is a former IBO Welterweight Champion. He has faced a number of top-rated boxers in the welterweight division and has a record of 28-2-1 with 12 knockouts.

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden preview

In many ways, Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden is being treated as a 'stepping stone' fight for Benn by his team and the boxing industry.

Chris van Heerden is a 34-year-old southpaw from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a former IBO Welterweight Title holder and has faced several world-class fighters such as Errol Spence Jr. and Jaron Ennis.

Conor Benn is the son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn. Like his father, the younger Benn started boxing relatively late and had a short amateur career. He made his professional debut in 2016 against Ivaylo Boyanov, who he knocked out in the first round.

Until recently, Benn was criticized by many in the boxing world who believed that he was something of an industrial plant, riding on his father's coattails. However, 2021 was a tremendous year for the young prospect and he demonstrated that he is a serious contender in the welterweight division.

In 2021, Benn fought Samuel Vargas, who was his most qualified opponent to date. Vargas, a Columbian-Canadian, had a record of 31-6-2 and was a former Canadian and North American Champion. Benn knocked Vargas out in the first round, proving that his knockout power was worthy of respect beyond the domestic circuit.

Following his victory over Vargas, Benn knocked out Adrian Granados. He then faced Chris Algieri in December 2021. Though at the end of his career, Algieri had previously faced the likes of Ruslan Provodnikov, Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, and Errol Spence Jr. Benn knocked out Algieri in the fourth round. The knockout is touted as evidence that Benn has world-class power.

The bout with van Heerden is expected to lead to a fight with a high-level British or American fighter. Benn has stated that he wants a world title fight by the end of the year.

Check out the Benn-Algieri highlights and knockout here:

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden prediction

Conor Benn is the clear favorite in the fight on Saturday. Chris van Heerden is an experienced boxer and led a successful career at the national level in South Africa. He has also competed in several high-profile fights on the world stage. However, his loose guard made him susceptible to shots against Spence Jr. and Ennis. It is unlikely that he will stand up to Benn's power.

Conor Benn will be looking for another knockout win to set himself up for a fight with a more recognizable opponent.

Prediction: Benn via knockout.

Card preview and prediction

Alycia Baumgardner will defend her title against Edith Soledad Matthysse. Baumgardner has a record of 11-1-0 with 7 knockouts. Her most recent fight was against Terri Harper in 2021 for the WBC World Female Super Feather Title and the IBC World Female Super Feather Title.

Edith Soledad Matthysse has a record of 17-11-1 with 1 knockout. She is something of a journeyman and has lost four of her last seven bouts. Baumgardner will likely pursue a knockout victory over Matthysse.

Prediction: Baumgardner to win.

The undercard also features a rematch bout between Chris Billiam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy, who he faced in 2021. Billiam-Smith won the first fight via split-decision. McCarthy was unhappy with the scorecards and hopes to avenge his loss on Saturday.

Campbell Hatton is Ricky Hatton's son. He fights at lightweight and has a record of 6-0-0. So far, he has not faced any high-level opponents. He most recently defeated Joe Ducker in February of this year.

Edited by Allan Mathew