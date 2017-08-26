Conor Mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight timings for India, US, UK with live streaming and TV telecast info

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor in India, USA and the UK.

by deevyamulani News 26 Aug 2017, 15:13 IST

One of the most awaited boxing matchups in recent memory is finally upon us. UFC's start fighter Connor "The Notorious" McGregor will be taking on the undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather on the morning of Sunday, the 27th of August. The bout has been dubbed as the fight of the millennium and will be fought in front of 20,00 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 12 round bout is a one-off match that will be telecast to over 20 countries around the world. McGregor has demonstrated his boxing prowess in the UFC ring but has never fought a boxing only bout in his career. Videos of the Irish fighter training and sparring show him to be slightly awkward and ungainly, something which is not likely to lead to Floyd Mayweather underestimating the Notorious One.

McGregor is known to be a powerful boxer in the UFC but this will be his first professional boxing bout and it is bound to be a tough one considering he will be up against a boxer who has a perfect 49-0 record in the ring. Mayweather's unblemished record skews the odds heavily in the American's favour but given McGregor's ability in the ring, an upset cannot be ruled out.

The main event of the encounter is due to start at 9:30 AM IST. The fight will only be broadcast online on VEQTA.in and connected apps on Apple and Android platforms. This will also be the first time that such a high profile match will be broadcast only on an online platform.

The undercard matches will start at around 6:30 AM followed by the fight of the millennium at 9:30 Am. The fight can also be viewed on demand after the bout on the same platform.

For audiences in the United States of America, the fight can be legally watched on showtime.ppv, a website dedicated to streaming pay-per-view sporting events online from 8PM ET onwards, while UK audiences can watch the bout on SkySports Box Office offerings online and on television from 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, implying that the match could go on into the wee hours of Monday morning.