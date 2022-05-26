Deontay Wilder's Boxing Style | Breakdown Analysis

Deontay Wilder held the WBC Heavyweight Title for five years, from 2015-2020. He made his professional debut in 2008 and knocked out or stopped his first 32 opponents. So far, only two men have managed to go the distance with him - Tyson Fury and Bermane Stiverne.

While he reigned as champ, Wilder was reputed to be the hardest puncher in the sport. Of his 42 wins, 41 have come by knockout - many via a single punch. However, his style was highly unorthodox, causing his technical boxing ability to be questioned by many.

With a knockout-to-win ratio of over 91% and a record of 42-2-1, it is clear that Wilder is an effective fighter. Here's a breakdown and analysis of The Bronze Bomber's boxing style.

Deontay Wilder Style Breakdown

Deontay Wilder is a power puncher and a slugger. He often seems to get caught off guard when combinations are thrown. However, he generally manages to overcome opposition by overwhelming them with a rush or by landing the perfect power shot.

The first thing that comes to mind for many when they think of Wilder is his whip-like overhand right. Though the punch can seem like a demonstration of pure strength, at times, it is a well-crafted tool. The punch shares remarkable technical similarities to the overhand right thrown by perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, Sugar Ray Robinson.

Though he does not have the same technical ability as Robinson elsewhere, the manner in which he rushes in to leverage his body weight into the punch is very similar. Wilder also makes use of his long reach to place shots from a distance. He plants his feet, establishes range with the jab, and then follows through with the heavy right hand.

As Boxing Life notes in their breakdown video on Youtube, Wilder also has a tendency to use feints to throw his opponents off or to break their guard. By establishing a diversion, Wilder ensures that the recipient of the blow is unable to properly brace themselves for impact. This ensures that the shots are more effective.

More than anything, Wilder's effectiveness comes from throwing his body weight into his assaults. Whether it is leveraging his weight behind a single punch or simply rushing into his opponent with a flurry, as he did against Stiverne in the rematch, Wilder makes effective use of his size.

