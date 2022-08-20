"This is boxing and you never know" - Deontay Wilder gives his predictions for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Deontay Wilder recently gave his predictions for the highly awaited rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair are set to fight at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.

'The Bronze Bomber', who has held the WBC title before, knows what it takes to defend his titles as Usyk will attempt to do against 'AJ'.

In a recent interview on the PBC podcast, Deontay Wilder gave his prediction for the fight.

"My heart says Usyk easily, he's got the momentum now. But this is boxing and you never know. I wish them the best of luck and hope they get out of the ring just like they came in - safe and sound."

Anthony Joshua is looking to become a three-time world champion on August 20 by winning the belts back from Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Cat' was crowned the Unified Heavyweight in just his third fight in the division after moving up from Heavyweight. The winner of this fight will look to challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC title.

Deontay Wilder believes he can knock out Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder is one of the hardest punchers the Heavyweight division has ever seen. 'The Bronze Bomber' has one-punch knockout power that has gotten him out of sticky situations inside the ring multiple times before.

Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, is one of the most elusive boxers in the heavyweight division. 'The Cat' got his nickname due to his cat-like reflexes and footwork.

So naturally the question arises, can the hardest hitter in the division knock out the hardest to hit in the division. In a recent interview, Wilder spoke about whether he would be able to knock Usyk out. Here's what Michael Benson reported on Twitter:

"Anyone can be lined up for it. Certain people are trickier than others, some are more simplistic than others. But when you do it right, all can be lined up."

Previously, Dereck Chisora tried to pressure and overwhelm the Ukrainian in his second fight in the division. However, Usyk's footwork and reflexes saved him from the initial onslaught. After Chisora emptied his tank trying to hit 'The Cat', the Ukrainian took over and dominated.

His next opponent Anthony Joshua is also looking to knock him out and 'The Cat' will look to outbox 'AJ' again.

