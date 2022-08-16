Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 purse payouts and PPV shares: How much money will AJ and Usyk earn? 

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is set to be a huge showdown if their first matchup is anything to go by. This time around, Saudi Arabia will host the clash in Jeddah Super Dome, where it will break the record for the biggest ever boxing site deal.

The site deal sum will stand at $80 million, which blows away the previous record of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2, which was $60 million.

Joshua was the champion and the A-side in his initial clash against Usyk', which saw him earn around $13.6 million on top of a 60% share in the pay-per-view earnings. Whereas Usyk walked away, despite winning, with $4.1 million plus 40% of the pay-per-view revenue.

According to SportsZion and TalkSPORT, the split for the heavyweight rematch will be an even 50/50, which will see the fighters earn a guarenteed $75 million each. However, due to Joshua's many sponsorships, he will earn an expected $44 million in bonuses additionally.

It's unclear exactly how much the pair will earn from the pay-per-view figures, but with high-anticipations surrounding the buildup, it's likely to be significant. The UK Sky Sports pay-per-view price for the clash will be £26.95, which is one of the highest ever sums for a UK boxing event.

View Usyk during the buildup to the fight night here:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Who is the A-side?

For the majority of his career, Anthony Joshua has stood as the A-side due to his popularity, world championship status, pay-per-view draw, pedigree and a spectacular KO power.

However, following the dominant showing by Usyk in their first fight, the Ukrainian is looking like the better fighter.

Joshua is still, undoubtedly, a much bigger name and bigger attraction, but the Ukrainian is now the unified heavyweight world champion. This adds to his emphatic display in the first matchup, as well as his impressive resume of achievements.

Overall, the Brit is likely to still be on the A-side due to his popularity, but inside the boxing world, for boxing enthusiasts, Usyk is the much bigger figurehead.

Watch Joshua vs. Usyk 1 here:

