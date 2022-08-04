"His people are dying every single day" - Michael Bisping hails Oleksandr Usyk for fighting amid "distraction" of Russian invasion

Michael Bisping has hailed Oleksandr Usyk for agreeing to fight Anthony Joshua amid the ongoing situation in his country Ukraine. With Russia currently at war with Ukraine, Usyk has a lot of "distractions" to deal with heading into the upcoming rematch with Joshua, claims Bisping.

Joshua and Usyk are set to run it back at The Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.

BREAKING! Anthony Joshua's crucial rematch against Oleksandr Usyk will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office

The former UFC middleweight champion was quick to point out how difficult it would be for an individual to prepare for a fight when their country was being raided and several citizens were being killed every day. Among those slain, there are people that Usyk may have known personally.

Bisping believes that 'The Cat' has agreed to rematch Joshua to inspire his nation to "keep fighting and stay strong" amid the ongoing war. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' stated:

"Imagine training for a massive fight like this and your home country's being f***ing invaded by the Russians and people are dying every single day. Brothers that you know, training partners, family friends, cousins, friends of friends, f**k me, talk about a distraction so there's that first of all and then of course he wants to inspire his nation. Somebody like Oleksandr going out there, winning and beating Anthony Joshua, winning this fight, sending a huge message that is going to inspire them to keep fighting to stay strong to show them that potentially anything is possible."

Michael Bisping predicts how the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will play out

Michael Bisping believes the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will play out similarly to their first fight. According to 'The Count', Usyk will try to use his smooth footwork to make himself a moving target and keep peppering Joshua with punches.

Miguel Class @MigClass Oleksandr Usyk pivoting around Murat Gassiev Oleksandr Usyk pivoting around Murat Gassiev https://t.co/ApI3nOlaz5

Joshua, on the other hand, has to try and cut off the ring to corner his opponent, get up close and then cause damage. Having said that, it's easier said than done and Bisping feels that Joshua is once again likely to succumb to a disappointing loss against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch because the Ukrainian is "the better boxer" between the pair.

He said:

"I just don't see how Joshua [wins]. From the first fight I just don't see a path to victory, I really don't. Usyk showed himself to be the better boxer, to have the better footwork, to have the higher fight IQ."

