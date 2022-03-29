"She changed her life tonight" - Eddie Hearn calls Ebanie Bridges "cheeky"

Ebanie Bridges has been praised by her promoter Eddie Hearn.

'The Blonde Bomber' is coming off a massive victory this weekend in Leeds. On the undercard of Josh Warrington's rematch with Kiko Martinez, Bridges got her second crack at gold against IBF Bantamweight Champion Maria Cecila Roman.

Her first title shot came with Shannon Courtenay in April 2021. While she came up short that night in London, she finally captured gold against Roman. Bridges outworked and outlanded the champion en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Her promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now commented on the victory. It's safe to say that the head of Matchroom Boxing is a believer in the new champion. In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, he said:

"I'm pretty pleased for her. She's built a fanbase by being cheeky, but beyond that she works really hard in the sport. She put a lot of work in with Mark Tibbs, she boxed really well tonight and deserves to be world champion. She changed her life tonight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's talk about Ebanie Bridges below:

Ebanie Bridges likes to joke around with Eddie Hearn at weigh-ins

Eddie Hearn mentioning Ebanie Bridges' cheekyness likely has to do with the fact that she regularly jokes around with the promoter at weigh-ins.

'The Blonde Bomber' likes to put on a show at the weigh-ins. It's these outfits that have led to some hilarious moments between Hearn and Bridges. In the past, the promoter has looked at the ceiling, or looked away when the 35-year-old takes to the scale.

Bridges has noticed this common theme and poked fun at him. She's posted to social media about Hearn looking away during her weigh-ins and decided to troll him for her most recent fight. During her weigh-ins for her most recent bout, she decided to give Hearn sunglasses.

The reason being is that it will be easier for the promoter to wear sunglasses, rather than hurt his neck by looking away. On Instagram, she stated:

"When u try help a mate out, and give him sunglasses so he doesn’t have to hurt his neck looking at the ceiling, but he puts them in his pocket instead. Come on [Eddie Hearn], no use in ur pocket, I’ll have ‘em back then… make some money off ‘em"

Edited by C. Naik