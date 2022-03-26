Video: Ebanie Bridges makes sure Eddie Hearn doesn’t get distracted at the weigh-ins

Ebanie Bridges is an absolute entertainer, whether it's inside or outside the boxing ring. The world title aspirant will return to action this weekend and challenge Maria Cecilia Roman for the IBF belt at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. ‘The Blonde Bomber has already begun stealing attention.

The Australian boxer arrived at the weigh-ins with her usual charisma but added some cheek to it. Before stepping on the scales, Bridges gave a pair of glasses to promoter Eddie Hearn. Bridges apparently didn't want the British promoter to feel awkward as she gifted him the shades.

However, Hearn put the glasses in his pocket and saw both the women offer an intriguing face-off ahead of their title collision.

Here’s a look at the video:

Ebanie Bridges also posted moments from the weigh-ins on her official social media handle. She didn’t forget to mention the cheeky stunt that she pulled off with the Matchroom Kingpin. On Twitter, she wrote:

"When u try help a mate out, and give him sunglasses so he doesn’t have to hurt his neck looking at the ceiling but he puts them in his pocket instead. Come on @Eddie Hearn , I’ll have ‘em back then… make some money off ‘em.”

Boxing fans have previously reacted to Bridges’ weigh-ins in the past, where they noticed Hearn being in an uncomfortable position while ‘The Blonde Bomber’ took to the scales. The moment became extremely popular on the internet and Ebanie Bridges didn’t forget to resolve the problem in her recent public appearance.

Ebanie Bridges is one win away from stealing all the glory

‘The Blonde Bomber’ failed to capture the WBA belt in her first world title attempt against Shannon Courtenay on April 10. Her maiden professional loss came via unanimous decision. Bridges got back on the winning track by gaining consecutive wins in August and September. She will now fight for a world title once again and cannot afford to lose this time around.

Her upcoming opponent Maria Cecilia Roman could be a tough cookie to crack. But it's hard to see her winnings unless she can dominate Bridges in the fight. With a 16-5 pro record, Roman has never come across a knockout in her pro-journey. She won the world title in her last outing and Bridges will be her first title defense.

