Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O'Sullivan: Preview and prediction

Erislandy Lara and Gary O'Sullivan will fight for Lara's WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title this Saturday in New York. The bout will occur on the same card as the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero lightweight title fight.

Lara, of Cuba, and O'Sullivan, of Ireland, both made their professional debuts in 2008 and have had long careers in the ring. Both men are respected fighters in the division. The Cuban has held multiple world championship belts, while the Irishman has shared the ring with several world champions.

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O'Sullivan: Preview

Erislandy Lara is one of the great Cuban boxers of the modern era. At 39 years old, he is likely at the tail-end of his career. His time in boxing has been defined by a number of tremendous bouts, including clashes with Canelo Álvarez, Austin Trout, Jarrett Hurd, and Brian Castaño. His record currently stands at 28-3-3.

Gary O'Sullivan is a former Irish Middleweight Champion and a tough contender in the 160lbs division. He has shared the ring with the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Jaime Munguia, Chris Eubank Jr., and David Lemieux. At 37 years old, he is likely coming towards the end of his career as well. The bout with Lara this weekend will be his first time challenging for a world title. His record stands at 31-4.

Cuba and Ireland are both well known for their amateur fighters who regularly claim Olympic and IBA gold medals. As a result, the countries are known for producing highly technical fighters with strong foundations. The fight on Saturday should be a high-quality display of boxing between two battle-worn warriors.

Check out O'Sullivan's TKO of Antoine Douglas here:

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O'Sullivan: Prediction

Though O'Sullivan has stepped into the ring with four world champions, he has lost every one of those bouts. They stand as the only defeats on his record. In contrast, Lara has claimed multiple world titles and has victories over several world champions. More importantly, however, he appears to be the better fighter.

Gary O'Sullivan will likely find it difficult to gain an advantage over his Cuban opponent this Saturday. Lara's ring generalship and defensive skills are likely enough to carry him through the worst of O'Sullivan's attacks, even if the Irishman manages to break through. As a result, it is difficult to see the victory going to 'The Celtic Warrior'.

Prediction: Erislandy Lara by unanimous decision

Check out Lara's one-punch knockout of Thomas LaManna here:

Edited by Aziel Karthak