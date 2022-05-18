Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly fight date confirmed

Jaime Munguia and Jimmy 'Kilrain' Kelly will fight on June 11 in Anaheim, California. Munguia currently has a record of 39-0 with 31 knockouts while Kelly has a record of 26-2 with 10 knockouts.

Munguia, of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, most recently fought D'Mitrius Ballard in February 2022. He stopped Ballard in the third round, retaining his WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Title. Prior to that, he fought Gabriel Rosado, who he beat by unanimous decision.

Kelly, of Wythenshawe, Lancashire, United Kingdom, most recently fought Kanat Islam in February 2022. He won by majority decision and claimed the WBO Global Middleweight Title. Prior to that, he fought Harry Matthews, who had a record of 16-49. He won by knockout in the third round.

Other than Islam, who had a record of 28-0, Munguia's recent opponents have been of a much higher caliber than Kelly's. Rosado, for instance, has been in the ring with the likes of Willie Monroe Jr., David Lemieux, Danny Jacobs, Jermell Charlo, and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ballard had a record of 21-1-1 going into their bout.

Both Munguia and Kelly have been in the ring with Liam Smith and Dennis Hogan. Munguia beat both while Kelly lost to both. The fight between Kelly and Munguia this year is likely intended to serve as a test for the up-and-coming Mexican fighter.

Jaime Munguia is the favorite in the fight. The 25-year-old is working his way through the ranks of the division, testing himself against well-known boxers such as Rosado, Hogan, Smith, and Gary O'Sullivan. His fight with Rosado in 2021 was deemed one of the best fights of the year.

If he loses to Munguia, Jimmy Kelly may find himself stepping into the role of gatekeeper himself, serving as a stepping stone for younger prospects. Though he has just two losses on his record, the 29-year-old Manchester fighter lost badly to both men. He redeemed himself in his most recent fight but has recently fought a number of journeymen such as Kevin McCauley, who currently has a record of 15-224-12.

