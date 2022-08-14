"Why does two KOs over Wilder matter?"- Fans scrutinize Tyson Fury's unbeaten heavyweight record

Tyson Fury is widely considered to be the best heavyweight of his generation. His unbeaten record and growth as a fighter has led him to the top of the division. Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion with some notable wins over 'The Bronze Bomber', Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte. However, not everyone is a fan of 'The Gypsy King' and many believe he lacks the resume to be considered one of the best.

In a recent Twitter spat, boxing journalist Dan Rafael responded to a fan criticizing Fury's resume, saying:

"Anyone with two KOs of Wilder, a KO of Whyte and a decision over Klitschko has a pretty good resume." read his tweet.

A fan later responded to Dan Rafael claiming Fury's two KOs over Deontay Wilder shouldn't matter as much as people suggest. He suggested that Wilder lacks a good resume himself and 'The Gypsy King' shouldn't be considered a threat because of it. He said:

"Why does two KOs over wilder matter? Who has wilder ever beat? Noone, he knocked out 38 garbage men and he's beat 50 year old Ortiz and gets called the most dangerous heavyweight of all time"

Tyson Fury announces retirement once again

The two-time heavyweight champion has announced retirement once again, this time on his 34th birthday. 'The Gypsy King' initially announced his retirement following his win over Dillian Whyte in April earlier this year.

Tyson Fury recently contradicted himself, suggesting he would return to the ring to face Derek Chisora. However, he ended all of the speculation surrounding his return to the ring on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

Posting a retirement message on his Instagram, Tyson Fury said:

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long, hard conversations, I've finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage... massive shoutout to Paris Fury who helped me more than anyone and most of all, thank you God. See you all on the other side you big dossers. 2008-2022."

