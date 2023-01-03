Floyd Mayweather announces first-ever fight in the UK in early 2023 

Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in the U.K. for the first time early next year.

Even in retirement, 'Money' continues to dominate the sport of boxing. Following a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor, the undefeated pro decided to hang up the gloves. However, he's been active in a different capacity since then.

Since 2017, the former champion has been fighting in exhibition matchups. For the uninitiated, an exhibition is a fight, but not a professionally sanctioned one. It's treated as more of a sparring session, with judges typically not being involved.

Instead, the fight ends in a no-contest if the bout goes the distance, and can only be won by knockout. For his part, Mayweather has sported a 3-0 (2 no contests) in his exhibition career thus far and is expected to compete several times in 2023.

We now know that one of those matchups will take place in the U.K. As reported by The Telegraph, the former champion stated that he expects to fight in February in the country for the first time.

Discussing his 2023 plans in the interview, Floyd Mayweather stated:

“A bout is planned in the UK for 2023. In February we’re looking forward to coming here and putting on an exhibition for the fans in the UK, because I’ve never had a chance to come over here and fight when I was actively boxing as a professional – so hopefully in February I’ll come over and do an exhibition if it’s possible.”

Who could Floyd Mayweather fight in his return?

Floyd Mayweather has several possible opponents for his next fight, but there is one strong contender.

Agha Noor @AghaNoorMedia Floyd Money Mayweather vs Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor might be happening this April 2023 inside Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Global Titans Fight Series!🥊 Floyd Money Mayweather vs Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor might be happening this April 2023 inside Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Global Titans Fight Series!🥊 https://t.co/UmCYAUq2yr

Last time out, 'Money' fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji. The undefeated pro wound up getting a stoppage victory over 'The Tank', which wasn't unexpected. In his exhibition career, Mayweather has fought several unorthodox opponents.

He's fought YouTubers, MMA fighters, kickboxers, as well as established boxers. For his next outing, many hoped that Mayweather would face a fellow legend such as Manny Pacquiao or Ricky Hatton.

Instead, Floyd Mayweather has declined those exhibitions, stating that he doesn't need to sustain any damage at this point in his career. Given that he's unlikely to face a legend in his next matchup, a fight with Anthony Taylor makes sense.

'Pretty Boy' is a former Bellator veteran but is now carving out a career in boxing. A noted teammate of Jake Paul, Taylor called out Mayweather at a press conference the two were at last year.

