What happened to Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy?

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather, also known as Yaya Mayweather, is in deep waters. The 21-year-old is well known for being Mayweather's daughter, as well as for being rapper NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend. Yaya also had a son with the rapper, although they are not together anymore. The pair have constantly found themselves in trouble during their relationship.

This time, Yaya pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on an alleged mother of NBA YoungBoy's child. The incident took place on April 3, 2020, at the Louisianna rapper's home. YoungBoy and his bodyguards refused to testify for or against Yaya during her trial due to their own legal problems.

According to XXL mag, Yaya pleaded guilty to, "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her with a knife. The minimum sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is six years, and the maximum sentence is 20 years. However, the 21-year-old, being a first-time offender was given six years of deffered adjudication.

What this means is that the judge has not passed judgment yet, and the person has a set amount of time to show the court that they have really changed for the better. Following which, the judge can clear their criminal record.

Floyd Mayweather compares himself to Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Robinson

Floyd Mayweather is currently preparing for his next exhibition fight. 'Money' Mayweather looks to take on Don Moore at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai on May 14. Ahead of his fight against Moore, he sat down with FightHype.com to talk about all things boxing and he compared himself to Sugar Ray Robinson an Julio Cesar Chavez:

"Sometimes they go, 'Julio Cesar Chavez went 89-0.' I beat more champions than he beat in 100-and-something fights. Then they talk about Sugar Ray Robinson. Again, I beat more champions than Sugar Ray Robinson beat in his illustrious career."

The 45-year-old has one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the sport. In 50 professional fights, he has not lost once, despite taking on the best fighters of his time. From Manny Pacquiao to Ricky Hatton, Mayweather faced a lot of great fighters and prevailed.

