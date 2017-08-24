Floyd Mayweather's net worth: How much money does he make?

Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes in the history of sport.

Five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor will face each other off in the most awaited clash of the century in Las Vegas on Saturday – a fight, set to be worth £500 million. As two of combat sports’ highest-earning athletes collide, each man is expected to earn more than £100m on the given night, a sum which will take their career earnings into the stratosphere.

Mayweather, of course, has had quite a few big pay days. In fact, he had pocketed a similar sum of money when he had faced Manny Pacquiao in 2015 in what was supposed to be his last fight. However, he has decided to make a return to the boxing ring and this will be his final pay cheque before he retires once again.

For McGregor, though, Saturday will mark his career-high pay day. The bout is expected to break all standing records in terms of revenue in combat sports. This will also be the biggest betting event in sports history. And with the bout, the two fighters will be worth even more.

Here, we take a look at Mayweather’s net worth.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

According to Forbes magazine, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is worth almost £270m. During his career, he has earned £550m through fights and is expected to pocket about £78m for his fight against McGregor.

He has topped the Forbes list of highest paid athletes three consecutive times, in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was also ranked number 34 on the list of America’s richest entrepreneurs below the age of 40 in 2016.

Other than boxing, Mayweather heads a business venture called The Money Team that invests in a range of areas including sport, fashion, music and entertainment. Earlier in June, he trademarked TMT 50 and TBE 50, which respectively stand for The Money Team and The Best Ever.

Over the years, Mayweather has earned an eye-popping amount of cash but in the recent years, he has faced a number of financial difficulties. According to a report in The Richest, the boxer has defaulted on a number of loans. There were other reports that said that he owed the IRS nearly £5m ($6.1m) in back taxes.

Financial advisor Tony Robbins last year presented a report claiming that Mayweather spends nearly £59m every year.

Mayweather’s former business partner, rapper 50 Cent, had this to say of the boxer’s financial mentality: “It is fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. If he stops fighting, the money machine stops, the cash flow stops, his income stops -- his financial world comes to a grinding halt.”

His financial mentality has earned him an apt nickname, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.