Floyd Mayweather tweets after historic win, fans respond with hilarious comebacks

Mayweather's record stands at a whopping 50-0.

Mayweather after winning the match

Floyd Mayweather recorded a historic win over Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, cementing his status as one of the greatest boxers to have stepped into the ring. Many experts were suggesting this match would be a blowout and that McGregor should not take part for fear of serious injury, but he was to prove them wrong with a heroic performance, especially in the initial rounds, where he made all the running and dictated the pace of the bout.

However, Mayweather revealed after the match that it was a strategy that he had employed in order to tire out the Irishman and it paid dividends at the end of the match that Mayweather used his guile and experience to pummel the MMA giant in Round 10 and enforce a technical knockout.

Having announced his retirement a while ago, Mayweather returned to action after being challenged to the fight by McGregor and after much buildup and hype, it finally took place in Vegas as Mayweather took home the belt and hung up his boots for the second time. He entered the fight with a flawless 49-0 win-loss professional record and hit the half-century mark today to join the pantheon of greats in the sport.

He tweeted out after his match, celebrating his win and showing his final career record:

50 - 0 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

He was immediately flooded with responses as fans congratulated him on his historic win and a glittering career. However, there were many hilarious tweets that were absolutely brilliant and challenged him to return to action.

Well done. Now, how about a real fight? — Matthew Smith (@smithyTRFC) August 27, 2017

51-0 You beat Big Show at Wrestlemania. — James 滅 (@SooFnSinister) August 27, 2017

Number 50 shouldn't be official until you fight MMA style. — JGoinsMusic (@jgoinsmusic) August 27, 2017

Y’all slow people gotta realize that boxing is taught in MMA, but MMA is not taught in Boxing pic.twitter.com/XyEoUIQSqt — ㅤ (@ovoderrick) August 27, 2017

But are you trying to pay off my college loans though? Lol



Spread the wealth. ????????????@FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/lOyvx6wIEF — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 27, 2017

