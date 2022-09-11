VIDEO: When Gennadiy Golovkin mocked Canelo Alvarez for doping allegations in a short commercial 

Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez have had a long-standing rivalry, with one element of that rivalry being the Mexican superstar's drug test failure.

The two champions are set to face off next Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golovkin and Alvarez will square off for the third and possibly final time, with tensions running high already.

The two first faced off in September 2017. The bout was a 12-round affair that saw Golovkin put on a phenomenal performance. However, 'GGG' didn't claim the win, and instead, the bout was ruled a split draw. With a result like that, they had to book a rematch.

They were set to fight again the following May. However, the bout was derailed as Alvarez was suspended for a few months due to a positive test for Clenbuterol, a steroid. The Mexican superstar claimed the test was due to tainted beef.

However, Golovkin didn't buy that excuse, and it sparked a bitter rivalry between the two that continues to this day. The two champions wound up rematching that September, with Alvarez claiming a controversial majority decision win. The decision, combined with a positive test, only made the feud worse.

However, before the rematch, Gennadiy Golovkin decided to take a shot at Canelo Alvarez. Days after the Mexican superstar withdrew due to his positive test, the 40-year-old posted a video to Twitter. He hinted at the controversial first draw and showed himself training while another man ate beef.

Watch Golovkin's video below:

Will Gennadiy Golovkin defeat Canelo Alvarez?

The odds are not in Gennadiy Golovkin's favor in his trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Since his one and only loss, 'GGG' has stayed in the win column and has scored multiple big knockouts. However, he's now 40 years old, and could be slowing down as he gets older. In comparison, Alvarez is clearly in his prime and seems to continue to improve.

To top it off, with the exception of a loss to light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May, Alvarez has barely been touched. The Mexican superstar will return to his stomping grounds of 168-pounds for his fight with Golovkin.

With that in mind, Canelo Alvarez is a heavy favorite to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight. The Mexican superstar is the -450 favorite, while 'GGG' returns as a +350 underdog for fans who are hoping for an upset.

With odds like that, it's clear fans and pundits are siding with Alvarez. But if there's anyone who could spring an upset, it's Golovkin.

Edited by micah.curtis85