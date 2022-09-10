“It’s motivating for Canelo to have lost to Bivol”- Veteran Mexican boxer backs Canelo Alvarez to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are on a collision course four years after their rematch, which went in favor of the Mexican boxer. The two will now meet in an undisputed super-middleweight clash on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Alvarez will return to action after his second career defeat against WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol and will have something to prove to the doubters. That said, Juan Manuel Marquez believes that losing against Bivol will fuel Alvarez's ability to perform even better against Gennadiy Golovkin. In a chat with Marca, Marquez said:

“It’s motivating for Canelo to have lost to Bivol, because another defeat for a fighter like him would not be good.”

Watch Alvarez’s loss against Dmitry Bivol below:

After a failed attempt at the 175lbs belt, Alvarez is back in the 168lbs weight class. While Golovkin looked good against the Mexican in their first two fights, Marquez highlighted Canelo Alvarez’s win in the rematch and justified how the trilogy can go in his compatriot's favor:

“In the second fight with Golovkin, he showed that he can beat him in the center of the ring, in the second fight he deciphered his style and he’s going to beat him. By speed, counter punches and combinations, so he’s not going to withstand the onslaught [coming from Canelo]. Canelo is going to win by knockout.”

Former super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders also backed his former foe to stop Golovkin. According to Saunders, the Kazakh is 40 years old and unlikely to weather a storm coming from the opposing side.

Canelo Alvarez will look to rematch Dmitry Bivol after the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez has lost only twice in his professional boxing career. Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol are the only boxers to have vanquished him. While the loss against Mayweather will remain an unavenged defeat, Canelo Alvarez seems interested in facing Bivol again. However, he has stated that he will only face Bivol if the Russian beats Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in November.

Dmitry Bivol will put his light heavyweight belt on the line against Ramirez and, if he defends the strap, could be eligible to earn another massive payday against Alvarez. However, Gennadiy Golovkin could crash all those plans by landing a shock win over the Mexican superstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak