Canelo vs GGG 3:- Opponent who had his jaw broken by Canelo Alvarez justifies why he is backing the Mexican to KO Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez promised that he would stop Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas and send the Kazakh star into retirement. Billy Joe Saunders, who lost his WBO super middleweight crown to Alvarez last year, has backed his former rival to achieve so.

While Canelo looked vulnerable in his recent loss against Dmitry Bivol, Saunders has reason to believe that Golovkin will lose the upcoming fight via stoppage. The Brit recently connected with DAZN Boxing and shed views on several aspects.

When asked whether Canelo Alvarez will win the trilogy against Golovkin via knockout, Billy Joe Saunders said:

“I believe so only because of the age factor. There’s one thing you know, we all you know in this sport you can never be in that age and what’s he 40 years of age now.”

Gennadiy Golovkin may be past his prime but he looked dominant against Ryotata Murata, a fight which 'GGG' won via TKO. The unified middleweight champion will now move up a division to meet to face his arch-nemesis for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

However, Canelo Alvarez will likely be a much tougher test than Murata, especially when he is coming off a loss against Bivol.

Canelo seems determined to regain his winning ways and a trilogy against Golovkin will also bring him a massive payday. That being said, several people, including Ryan Garcia, have backed ‘GGG’ to beat Canelo. It will be interesting to see whether Golovkin can still hang around with Canelo, with whom he shares a record of a draw and a split decision win in two fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3:- How to watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 live?

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Promotion will host Canelo vs. GGG 3. Akin to the first two bouts, the trilogy will also be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the fight are available online, but the best seats are rapidly running out of stock.

DAZN will telecast the fight live on pay-per-view across 200 countries around the world, including the USA, Canada, Australia, and more. The PPV will cost $64.99 for the existing subscribers while new subscribers will need to pay $84.99 in the USA and the UK.

