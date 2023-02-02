"Get taken out that room on a stretcher" - Tommy Fury's dad releases threatening video to Jake Paul

John Fury has sent a threatening video to Jake Paul ahead of his son's boxing match with 'The Problem Child'.

The two undefeated boxers are set to collide on ESPN+ pay-per-view later this month in Saudi Arabia. While hopes are that they will finally fight, they have been slated to compete on two prior occasions, with 'TNT' pulling out each time.

For the high-profile clash, it's turned into a bit of a family affair. The Brit comes from the famed Fury family, which contains his brother, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, as well as Hughie Fury, another top contender.

Lastly, there's John Fury. A former boxer in his own right, he's the coach of the family and has inserted himself into a rivalry with Paul on several occasions. He famously attended one of their prior press conferences, where things got heated between the trainer and the YouTuber.

Given that the fight was recently made official, the coach has once again targeted Jake Paul. In a recent video posted to Instagram, Fury stated:

“Be prepared to get taken out [of] that room on a stretcher, my friend, because that’s what’s happening to you. You have no chance at all. I don’t give you any chance whatsoever. Not a remote chance, not even a puncher’s chance... You’re in a real fight this time... So, advice to you, keep them up.”

See his comments in the video below:

Tommy Fury discusses pressure against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury doesn't feel the pressure against Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' is currently favored to win the clash in Saudi Arabia later this month. Along with that, both John Fury and Tyson Fury have stated they would end 'TNT's boxing career if he were to lose.

Despite those comments, as well as having to deal with the YouTuber's trash-talking, the Brit isn't phased. In a recent interview with BT Sport, Tommy Fury stated that there's no pressure on him.

While Jake Paul has previously stated that his opponent is fighting to defend the Fury name, the British boxer doesn't view it that way. In the interview, he stated that he doesn't feel the pressure to compare himself to Tyson Fury because he's just trying to focus on himself.

He said:

"I'm not Tyson [Fury], I'll never be Tyson. [Someone like] Tyson comes around [once in] a hundred years, and it'll be another hundred years before he comes around again. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself I can be."

