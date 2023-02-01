Tommy Fury doesn't plan on taking it easy against Jake Paul in their upcoming matchup.

'The Problem Child' has become a divisive figure in the combat sports community. While the YouTuber-turned-boxer has defeated names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, it hasn't come without controversy.

Throughout his boxing career, Paul has been repeatedly accused of fixing fights. One opponent that he was previously in talks with, Dillon Danis, accused the YouTuber of sending him a contract stating he couldn't be knocked out.

While there's no evidence to support the allegations, it seems that Tommy Fury is a believer in the theory.

'TNT' is slated to face Jake Paul next month in Saudi Arabia on ESPN+ pay-per-view. In a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury stated that he couldn't be paid to fix a fight, likely taking a shot at his future opponent.

Furthermore, the Brit is determined to score a knockout win on February 25. In the interview, Fury stated:

"I've not just put the work in for the past three years, four years [like Jake Paul]. I've been doing this since I've been six years old. He can't be that clever to get in the ring with me because I'll tell you now - you couldn't pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive. You couldn't pay me a trillion pounds to take it easy. I'm going in there, and I'll tell you now, this fight is not going the distance."

See his comments in the video below (2:40):

Tommy Fury discusses pressure against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury doesn't believe he has much pressure on him heading into the bout against Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' has stated that 'TNT' is feeling the pressure of their upcoming fight. Paul has also stated that Fury will never box again after he finishes him next month in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Fury's father and brother [Tyson Fury] have jokingly stated they would disown the prospect if he loses. With all that in mind, many fans believe the pressure is firmly on Tommy Fury.

The Brit doesn't see it that way. In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury stated that there's no pressure to defend the family name against Jake Paul. He also claimed that he'd never compare to his illustrious brother:

"I'm not Tyson [Fury], I'll never be Tyson. [Someone like] Tyson comes around [once in] a hundred years, and it'll be another hundred years before he comes around again. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself I can be."

