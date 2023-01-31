WATCH: Jake Paul and Tommy Fury separated by security during explosive face-off

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had an explosive face-off over the weekend.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have been longtime rivals despite never fighting in the ring. Granted, that's not due to a lack of effort, as the two undefeated boxers have been slated to clash on two prior occasions.

Their first outing, slated for December 2021, was scrapped due to the Brit suffering an injury. They were then scheduled to collide last August, but the bout also got canceled due to Fury encountering visa issues due to his brother's (Tyson Fury) association with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

The issues involving the Brit have yet to be resolved, but that's alright. He and Paul are now once again scheduled to fight next month in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be broadcast on ESPN+, a first for the YouTuber.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are already off to a good start. Over the weekend, the men met face-to-face for the very first time during the broadcast of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde.

Unsurprisingly, the two rivals instantly began trading words. Fury and Paul were quickly separated by security, marking an end to the first face-off for the two undefeated prospects.

See the first face-off below:

Jake Paul reveals backup fighter if Tommy Fury withdraws

Former UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry is officially the backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

Given that 'TNT' has pulled out of two fights with 'The Problem Child', it only makes sense that there be a backup fighter this time around.

Mike Perry is a name that is known to most combat sports fans. A UFC veteran, he competed in the promotion from 2016 to 2021. Following that stint in the MMA promotion, 'Platinum' began focusing on the boxing ring.

Since exiting the UFC, Perry has been undefeated in mixed rules bouts as well as bare-knuckle boxing matches. Last August, he defeated Bellator contender Michael 'Venom' Page in his most recent trip to the ring.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul had already revealed that if Tommy Fury didn't agree to box him, he would fight the UFC veteran instead. While the Brit did eventually sign up to box the YouTuber, Perry will be waiting in the wings if anything happens to prevent the highly-anticipated clash for the third time in a row.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Jake Paul has confirmed that Mike Perry is the backup if Tommy Fury pulls out, per @matthewconnell Jake Paul has confirmed that Mike Perry is the backup if Tommy Fury pulls out, per @matthewconnell https://t.co/Q8JToDJRDD

